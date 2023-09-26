Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, örgün eğitimde öğrenim gören gençlere, "9 bin 500 lirayı aşmayan cep telefonu ve bilgisayar için toplamda 5 bin 500 lirayı geçmeyen şekilde destek vereceğiz." dedi, Açıklamasının devamında Erdoğan, "Cep telefonu için piyasa fiyatının yüzde 44,4'üne, bilgisayarlar için yüzde 16,7'si kadar tutarda destek sağlayacağız." ifadelerini kullandı. İşte 9 bin 500 lirayı aşmayan cep telefonları...
CASPER
- Via X30 Plus
- Via X30
- Realme 6 Pro
- Realme XT
- Realme 9 Pro
- Realme C55
- Gm 24 Pro
- Gm 21 Pro
- Gm 22 Pro
- Nova 9 SE
- Nova Y90
- Nova 8i
- P30 Lite 64 GB
- Redmi Note 12S
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 12
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi 10 2022
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 10S
- Vivo Y36
- Vivo Y35
- X9a 5G
- Oppo A91
- M3 Pro 5G
- M3 128 GB
- Oneplus Nord N10 5G 128 GB
- Infinix Note 12
- Infinix Note 30
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M20 32 GB
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy M14 5G
- Galaxy M14 5G
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy M23 5G
Kaynak: Haberler.com / Ekonomi