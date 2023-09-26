Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, örgün eğitimde öğrenim gören gençlere, "9 bin 500 lirayı aşmayan cep telefonu ve bilgisayar için toplamda 5 bin 500 lirayı geçmeyen şekilde destek vereceğiz." dedi, Açıklamasının devamında Erdoğan, "Cep telefonu için piyasa fiyatının yüzde 44,4'üne, bilgisayarlar için yüzde 16,7'si kadar tutarda destek sağlayacağız." ifadelerini kullandı.  İşte 9 bin 500 lirayı aşmayan cep telefonları...

CASPER

  • Via X30 Plus
  • Via X30

  • Realme 6 Pro
  • Realme XT
  • Realme 9 Pro
  • Realme C55

  • Gm 24 Pro
  • Gm 21 Pro
  • Gm 22 Pro

  • Nova 9 SE
  • Nova Y90
  • Nova 8i
  • P30 Lite 64 GB

  • Redmi Note 12S
  • Redmi Note 11S
  • Redmi Note 10S
  • Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Redmi Note 11S
  • Redmi Note 12
  • Redmi Note 10S
  • Redmi Note 11
  • Redmi 10 2022
  • Redmi Note 11
  • Redmi Note 10S

  • Vivo Y36
  • Vivo Y35

  • X9a 5G

  • Oppo A91

  • M3 Pro 5G
  • M3 128 GB

  • Oneplus Nord N10 5G 128 GB

  • Infinix Note 12
  • Infinix Note 30

  • Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A32
  • Galaxy M33 5G
  • Galaxy M20 32 GB
  • Galaxy M22
  • Galaxy A22
  • Galaxy M14 5G
  • Galaxy M14 5G
  • Galaxy A24
  • Galaxy A12
  • Galaxy M23 5G

Kaynak: Haberler.com / Ekonomi